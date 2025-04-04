TRUMPF qualifies 6K Additive's titanium metal powder for use in its TruPrint additive manufacturing systems

TRUMPF has qualified 6K Additive’s titanium metal powder for use in the TruPrint additive manufacturing systems.

Both organisations have a strong customer base in aerospace as well as initiatives toward sustainability.

This new qualification, they say, will help strengthen the opportunity for customers to leverage the premium titanium powder for their applications with the assurance that printed parts will meet their most stringent requirements and will have the lowest environmental impact.

“At TRUMPF we are dedicated to making our customer’s experience with our TruPrint systems deliver the highest level of performance and this includes the powder they use for their metal parts,” said Dennis Pede, Material engineer and scientist at TRUMPF. “TruPrint systems are open systems, allowing our customers to use the powder of their choice. However, for optimal process conditions and material properties, we recommend suitable material powders and work closely with our partners. Additionally, more and more our customers are asking us for metrics on the environmental footprint of our machines and the process. Having 6K Additive’s titanium sustainable powder added as an approved qualified powder, ensures customers get the quality assurance with the added value of driving down their CO2 footprint.”

Frank Roberts, President of 6K Additive added, “We continue to hear from our aerospace and defense customers asking us to help lower the barriers for qualification for their applications. The collaboration between our two companies did just that by ensuring the machine and powder are qualified ahead of their own internal qualification, which will streamline the customer's process into production faster. We are excited to work with the TRUMPF team on titanium and other powders in our portfolio going forward.”