UK Atomic Energy Authority purchases Freemelt eMelt metal additive manufacturing system

The UK Atomic Energy Authority (UKAEA) has invested around 600,000 GBP into a Freemelt eMelt machine.

Freemelt has been working with UKAEA since April 2023 and, through an ongoing proof-of-concept project, the partners are developing large-scale production tests of 3D printed tungsten tiles for fusion machines. The company's eMelt technology leverages E-PBF technology and have been designed to deliver high efficiency.

With the order placed by UKAEA for an eMelt system, the organisation is now advancing to in-house development and production of fusion components. The machine will support feasibility studies and proof-of-concept studies, with prototype fusion machines and power plants of the future set to require significant volumes of advanced components.

Prototype fusion power plants and machines are essential for validating fusion technology before scaling to commercial electricity production, will millions of tungsten components set to be required. ITER, the world’s largest fusion reactor, is predicted to need between 1 and 1.5 million tungsten tiles, while smaller machines under development by private fusion companies will require about 10 percent of ITER’s volume.

UKAEA is a leading player in fusion energy research and development, driving several advanced research projects to commercialise fusion as a safe, sustainable, and emission-free energy source. Through collaborations with industry and academia, UKAEA is driving the development of new materials and manufacturing methods required for future fusion power plants.

“UKAEA’s investment in eMELT is an important confirmation that our E-PBF (Electron Beam Powder Bed Fusion) technology meets the demanding requirements in fusion, further strengthening our position in the energy sector,” says Daniel Gidlund, CEO of Freemelt.