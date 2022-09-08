Uniformity Labs demonstrates benefits of AlSi10Mg powder and optimised build parameters in the transportation industry

× Expand Uniformity Labs The Cam Tray in an engine

Uniformity Labs has partnered with Polimotor and Incodema3D to additively manufacture a Cam Tray engine component.

Polimotor is a race car engine developer, and Incodema3D is a leader in direct metal 3D printing.

The design and the accompanying CAD files for the Cam Tray component were provided by Matti Holtzberg, founder of Polimotor. The component was created for a joint case study with Incodema3D to evaluate throughput benefits of Uniformity powders and print parameters for the component.

Incodema3D’s EOS M290 was used to build the Cam Trays using Uniformity Lab’s ultra-low porosity AlSi10Mg powder and optimised build parameters. Incodema3D printed two halves of the Cam Tray at 30um (micrometre) and 50um layers to validate the simulated build times and demonstrate the increased advantages of the powders without compromising material properties.

Uniformity claims that at 30um layers, Incodema3D demonstrated a 181% improvement in throughout vs EOS conventional powder and parameters, with no compromise to material properties, also delivering a density of 99.9% at the top of the chain.

According to the company, at 50um layers, Incodema3D demonstrated a 163% improvement in throughput vs the EOS conventional 40um build time. It says that this was also done with no compromise to material properties, delivering an average density of 99.85%.

“This is a strategically important case study because it shows the significant advantages of using our engineered materials for advanced manufacturing of critical components for use in the transportation industry,” said Uniformity founder and CEO Adam Hopkins. “The results show that we can achieve faster, more cost-effective part production without compromising material properties.”

Holtzberg referenced the super light-weight polymer engine that the company created in 1980 and the journey since then, saying: “Manufacturing technologies have advanced to allow us to include 3D printed metal components along with the polymer components in the engine design.”

“Along with the inherent benefits 3D printing provides in reducing weight and optimising designs, the ability to reduce cost without compromise to material properties has significant implications not just for producing racing engines but for the global auto industry, which faces a growing demand for lighter, more fuel-efficient cars,” added Holtzberg.

Earlier this year, Uniformity Labs secured the supply of Ti64 5/25 and Ti64 45/105 from advanced materials firm Tekna for the production of its titanium 3D printing powders. Also, late last year the company announced a partnership with Desktop Metal to develop ultra-low porosity metal powders for its binder jetting technology.

