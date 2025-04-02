University of Wolverhampton to open doors to Centre of Excellence for Shaped Laser Additive Manufacturing

× Expand University of Wolverhampton Pure copper 3D printed heat sink

The University of Wolverhampton has announced the official launch of the Wolverhampton Centre of Excellence for Shaped Laser Additive Manufacturing.

The facility, which is geared towards sustainable additive manufacturing, will launch with an event on May 7th at the university’s Elite Centre for Manufacturing Skills (ECMS) on its Springfield Campus.

The university was the first in the UK to commence research into metal laser powder bed fusion, which it has carried out alongside EOS since 1999. Its research initially focused on titanium and steels before moving into conductible metals like copper and silver. Last April, the university reinforced its copper focus by announcing the launch of the UK Additive Manufacturing Centre of Excellence followed by the recent installation of an AMCM Flex M290 customised equipped with nLight beam shaping laser technology. Now the centre is said to be concentrating on next generation materials which it sees as critical for the UK economy.

The centre aims to focus on research and creating AM spin-outs. In a video supporting the launch, Professor Arun Arjunan, Director of the ECMS and professor of AM at the University of Wolverhampton, explained that the ECMS is designed to take AM research and break it down into CPDs and training to help to upskill the national manufacturing sector. It’s believed that the centre’s research can have an impact on Wolverhampton’s ‘Green Innovation Corridor’ which was setup to support the growth of new green industries and development opportunities by leveraging the region’s strengths in high value manufacturing, green technologies, digital innovation and brownfield land regeneration.

The free launch event plans to bring together industry and researchers to discuss the latest advancements in laser beam shaping, sustainable AM, and industrial 3D printing applications.