Ursa Major to open $14.5m additive manufacturing & materials research centre in Ohio

Ursa Major's Thomas Pomorski prepares one of its Hadley engine chambers for transport after 3D printing is complete at its Youngstown OH manufacturing facility. Ursa Major announced today it has received a grant from JobsOhio to open a larger facility and hire 15 new people.

Ursa Major is to establish a new research and development facility that will seek to advance additive manufacturing and materials development for liquid rocket engines and solid rocket motors.

Based in Youngstown, Ohio, the centre represents a capital investment of 14,5 million USD, which includes 4 million USD of grant money from JobsOhio. The new facility is being developed to meet a rapidly growing portfolio of U.S. Department of Defense development contracts.

Ursa Major currently uses a site in Ohio to additively manufacture hardware for its propulsion systems, but this expansion will see the company's Ohio-based workforce grow from three to eighteen people.

Through its DoD contracts, Ursa Major is delivering products that support high-performance munitions, hypersonic weapons, in-space propulsion systems, and space launch - platforms that are 'essential for America's security.'

The new R&D centre will accelerate new material development and qualification processes for aerospace applications of additive manufacturing. This will include the development of metallic alloys for solid rocket motors and the development of copper and nickel alloys for liquid rocket engines. Ursa Major's new facility will also be home to multiple Laser Powder Bed Fusion 3D Printers, which the company describes as 'state-of-the-art machines that enable unparalleled speed for rapid prototyping and material development.'

“The new R&D centre in Youngstown takes advantage of Ohio’s manufacturing heritage and uniquely skilled workforce to advance manufacturing in service to our national security,” said Ursa Major CEO Joe Laurienti. “Raw material access, supply chain, and a vibrant additive manufacturing ecosystem as a result of the America Makes program make Youngstown an ideal home for this center.”

“Ursa Major’s R&D centre plans in the Mahoning Valley represent Ohio’s strong aerospace and manufacturing legacy and how this state is driving the future of how things are made in America and worldwide,” added JobsOhio President and CEO J.P. Nauseef. “Innovation from Mahoning County is rapidly advancing additive manufacturing technology, and Ursa Major’s investment is an example of how that attracts extraordinary companies.”

Ursa Major has leveraged additive manufacturing technologies to develop and manufacture many of its engine and propulsion system products. Last year, Ursa Major announced its 'Lynx' 3D printing approach to producing solid rocket motors, while the company's Hadley engine endured a successful flight with the Stratolaunch TA-1 test vehicle in March. The company has also recently raised an additional $138 million.