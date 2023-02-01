US Navy places order for AML3D ARCEMY X-Edition 6700 metal 3D printer

× Expand AML3D

AML3D has announced that the US Department of Defence (DoD) has placed an order for a large-scale ARCEMY X-Edition 6700 metal 3D printing system.

The Wire Arc Additive Manufacturing machine will be used to support the US Navy’s procurement of on-demand parts. It has been purchased by the DoD for 697,800 USD, payable up front and upon meeting delivery and installation milestones.

Oak Ridge National Laboratory, the largest science and energy lab in the Department of Energy system and a key partner to the US Navy, will receive the ARCEMY X-Edition 6700 machine. Once the machine has been installed, AML3D has said that a further expansion of the strategic partnership between itself and the US Navy is expected with an additional contract for metal characterisation testing using AML3D’s ARCEMY systems for the provision of parts to the industrial base. This is expected in Q3 of 2023.

AML3D says the sale of the ARCEMY X-Edition 6700 system aligns with its strategy to drive growth in the North American market, with a particular focus being placed on the maritime and defence sectors. The company received accreditation from DNV in August of last year for the manufacture of high-value marine components, and has also partnered with BAE Systems back in Australia.

“AML3D is excited to be supporting the US Navy’s submarine industrial base programs for the adoption of advanced manufacturing technologies with an ARCEMY X-Edition 6700 system, our large-scale, industrial purpose solution,” commented AML3D CEO Ryan Millar. “This sale is a significant opportunity for AML3D, as it is part of a long-term strategic partnership with the US Navy helping them scale up submarine production with advanced additive manufacturing technology. This opportunity with the US Navy and the Submarine Industrial Base aligns with AML3D’s strategy of focusing on ARCEMY product sales, especially in the US maritime and defence sectors. I look forward to providing further updates as we deepen our presence and partnerships in the US.”

