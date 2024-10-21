US Navy successfully prints parts on home ported USS San Diego with ADDiTEC ElemX 3D printer

Expand ADDiTEC

The US Navy has successfully deployed ADDiTEC's containerised ElemX 3D printer to produce functional parts while the USS San Diego was home ported in San Diego.

Essential parts were printed by Navy sailors, with the process proving to be 'remarkably efficient and straightforward', according to an ADDiTEC press release. The success of this effort has proved the capability of the ElemX 3D printer being operational in an active maritime environment, with test results indicating the components were 'acceptable and fully functional' for their intended applications.

The US Navy's application of the ElemX 3D printer was supported by a collaboration between the Naval Postgraduate School (NPS) and the Consortium for Advanced Manufacturing, Research and Education (CAMRE). This collaboration focuses on testing and researching of use cases that demonstrate the operational benefits of additive manufacturing in naval environments. By leveraging the ElemX 3D printer, NPS and CAMRE have successfully developed and evaluated 3D printed components and system that can be produced on-demand at sea. This, they believe, will help to address logistical challenges, helping to reduce downtime, enable faster repairs and lower dependency on traditional supply chains.

"We are thrilled with the performance of the ElemX 3D printer," said Dr. Garth Hobson, Director of the Consortium for Advanced Manufacturing, Research and Education, at the Naval Postgraduate School, Monterey, California. "The ease of use and the quality of the printed parts exceeded our expectations. This technology represents a significant enhancement in our ability to maintain and repair equipment while at sea."

"We have worked tirelessly to ensure that our 3D printing technologies meets the specific needs of maritime operations, and we are working to continuously enhance their reliability and efficiency, ensuring they are fully mission-ready for any operational demands," added Brian Mathews, ADDiTEC’s CEO. "Seeing our efforts come to fruition with the successful printing of functional parts at sea is incredibly rewarding. We remain dedicated to our ongoing collaboration with the Navy, focusing on advancing LMJ technology within our innovative new Hybrid Series, which seamlessly integrates both additive and subtractive manufacturing capabilities into a single machine."

The US Navy first began working with Liquid Metal Jetting technology in 2021.