Vaya Space to additively manufacture propulsion system parts via Velo3D in $4m partnership

× Expand Velo3D/Vaya Space

Velo3D has struck a strategic agreement with Vaya Space which will see the hybrid rocket company use the recently launched Rapid Production System to additively manufacture critical propulsion system parts.

The two-year, 4 million USD Master Services Agreement was signed at the Vaya Space Headquarters in Cocoa Beach, Florida.

Vaya Space will now leverage Velo3D's Sapphire XC and XC1MZ metal additive manufacturing systems to print parts in GRCop42 and Inconel 718. The company is an existing user of Velo3D technology, having additively manufactured an expander cycle hybrid rocket engine on the standard Sapphire system.

Through the alliance, Velo3D becomes Vaya's exclusive provider of GRCop42 additive components. This material will be utilised to produce propulsion assemblies, such as nozzles, injectors, and turbopumps, with the two companies working together to develop parts at quicker speeds and lower costs.

"This partnership is a powerful example of how our Rapid Production Solution helps scale complex hardware manufacturing for today's most ambitious aerospace companies," said Dr. Arun Jeldi, CEO of Velo3D. "By combining our capabilities in GRCop42 and Inconel 718 with deep engineering collaboration, we're helping Vaya Space achieve faster, more cost-effective production—right here in the United States."

"Additive manufacturing plays a central role in our ability to reduce design complexity, increase performance, and scale production," said Aaron Blankenship, Vice President of Operations at Vaya Space. "Velo3D offers the production readiness, material capabilities, and deep technical partnership we need to bring our vision to life and deliver flight-ready engines on schedule."

The MSA will also include a joint marketing roadmap and formal signing event at Vaya Space's testing facility in Cocoa, Florida, where one of the propulsion systems produced with Velo3D parts will be on display.

Velo3D launched the Rapid Production Solutions offering in March 2025 and has since agreed partnerships with Momentus, Ohio Ordnance Works and two NAVAIR federal research labs. The Rapid Production Solutions service forms a key part of the strategy of new owners Arrayed Additive.