Mears Machine purchases third Velo3D metal 3D printer

Velo3D has announced that Mears Machine Corporation has acquired another of its metal additive manufacturing systems, bringing its total fleet of Velo3D Sapphire XCs 3D printers to three.

The precision machining company will use the system to produce parts in Constellium’s Aheadd CP1 aluminium alloy, a material which is said to greatly reduce post-printing heat treatment requirements compared to other 3D printable aluminium alloys. Velo3D is said to see significant opportunities for parts in Aheadd CP1, particularly in supporting critical defence-related programs.

“Integrating the Velo3D Sapphire XC printer into our operations represents a significant leap forward in our ability to meet the evolving needs of our customers,” said Roger Mears, CEO of Mears Machine Corporation. “This technology empowers us to efficiently deliver complex, high-quality components to our customers, positioning us as a leading partner in the additive manufacturing landscape. As our customers’ part needs increase, we can easily increase production volume with Velo3D’s highly scalable additive manufacturing solution, which makes it unique in the industry.”

The large-format Sapphire XC uses eight 1-kilowatt lasers and can produce parts at 600 mm in diameter and 550 mm in height. Combined with Velo3D’s software, parts are said to be easily scaled for production across any Sapphire XC system running the same material. Velo3D says this feature is crucial as Mears Machines aims to deliver for customers who seek to ‘affordably scale production of additively manufactured components.’

“As precision machine shops look to adopt advanced manufacturing technologies, like 3D printing, we are pleased to support their mission to modernise and better serve their customers,” said Brad Kreger, CEO of Velo3D. “We are thrilled to partner with Mears Machine as they integrate a third Sapphire XC printer into their operations. Our technology is designed to empower manufacturers like Mears Machine to achieve new levels of productivity and innovation through additive manufacturing.”

Earlier this year Velo3D announced the sale of two Sapphire XC metal 3D printers to Mears Machine, bringing its total purchase orders to 27 million USD since December 2023. In the last year, Bechtel Plant Machinery, Inc., a prime contractor for the U.S. Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program invested in a Velo3D Sapphire XC metal 3D printer to support the U.S. Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program, while Kratos SRE, Inc., a subsidiary of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc., acquired a system to support customers in the defence sector.

