Velo3D appoints former Sigma Additive exec Darren Beckett as CTO

Velo3D has appointed Darren Beckett as Chief Technology Officer to oversee the company's technology vision, strategy and implementation.

Beckett boasts more than 25 years of technology leadership experience having served at Intel Corporation for around two decades. He has also held the roles of VP of Engineering at Woodruff Scientific and CTO at Sigma Additive Solutions. At Sigma, he is said to have had an instrumental part in the development of the company's additive manufacturing quality control IP portfolio.

In his new role at Velo3D, Beckett has been charged with managing the development and implementation of all internal and external technology initiatives across the company.

"I am thrilled to join Velo3D and contribute to its vision of enabling customers to utilise additive manufacturing to rapidly scale the production of their most complex parts," said Beckett. "I look forward to collaborating with the talented team here as the company expands its leadership position in 3D printing technology."

"We are excited to have Darren join the company as his proven track record of building and leading next generation technology teams to create innovative solutions aligns perfectly with Velo3D's mission to accelerate our leadership position in additive manufacturing," added Arun Jeldi, CEO of Velo3D. "His ability to blend technical expertise with strategic leadership will be instrumental in executing our new corporate vision and driving our next phase of growth."

Velo3D has also recently appointed Michelle Sidwell to the role of Chief Revenue Officer, while Jeldi assumed the role as CEO upon Arrayed Additive's takeover of the company. Previous CEO Brad Kreger has transitioned to COO. Earlier this month, Velo3D announced it had brought an end to the strategic review process commenced in December 2023.