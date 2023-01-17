Velo3D aligns with FITTLE to make metal 3D printing systems more accessible

Velo3D has struck a strategic partnership with Xerox's FITTLE equipment financing business in a bid to make its metal 3D printing systems more accessible to users.

Through this partnership with FITTLE, Velo3D will provide existing and prospective customers with more financing options for acquiring its Sapphire family of printers.

Since launching its Sapphire metal 3D printer in August 2018, Velo3D has attracted the custom of contract manufacturers, aerospace players, defence companies and oil and gas firms. It has also expanded its product offering to include the Sapphire XC and Sapphire XC 1MZ. By partnering with FITTLE, manufacturers will now be able to adopt these metal 3D printing platforms on more flexible terms.

“Velo3D is experiencing impressive growth and increased demand, well on its way to becoming one of the largest metal additive manufacturing companies in the world,” said Nicole Torraco, President, FITTLE. “We look forward to supporting this growth as we provide new financing structures for their customers across various global markets.”

“As we continue building upon our significant year-over-year growth, our focus is on ensuring all potential customers have access to our industry-leading solutions,” said William McCombe, Chief Financial Officer, Velo3D. “FITTLE will make our solutions more accessible to customers so they can focus on creating mission-critical metal parts for their companies.”

Velo3D is the second 3D printing company in the last few weeks to align with FITTLE, after Formlabs announced a similar partnership towards the end of 2022.

