Velo3D launches Rapid Production Solutions to allow manufacturers to 'scale rapidly without significant capital investment'

Manufacturers can now leverage Velo3D's metal additive manufacturing technology for surge capacity through the company's newly launched Rapid Production Solutions offering.

Velo3D says it will allow customers to scale rapidly without significant capital investment, building US-based supply chains for such industries as aerospace, defence and energy.

According to the company, the launch of Rapid Production Solutions comes in direct response to the industry's need for flexible, efficient, and repeatable production solutions. A fleet of Sapphire XC large-format metal 3D printers has been allocated to the new service, with users also able to lean on Velo3D's in-house engineering expertise.

Through the new service, Velo3D will work hand-in-hand with customers to develop application-specific solutions, helping to shorten design cycles and 'reach production qualification faster.' Metrology, software, process control tools and data-driven solutions have been integrated into the service to ensure predictable output.

Between its standard machine sales offering, collaboration with manufacturing partners and the new Rapid Production Solutions service, Velo3D feels it now has a comprehensive offering for manufacturers looking to leverage its metal additive manufacturing technology.

"At Velo3D, we are committed to enabling our customers to scale with confidence. Rapid Production Solutions are designed to accelerate the adoption of additive manufacturing by providing flexible, high-quality solutions that are rapidly tailored to each customer's unique production needs," Arun Jeldi, CEO of Velo3D. "This capability seamlessly compliments our success in supplying metal AM hardware systems to today's leading OEM's, accelerating AM adoption. By combining our technology, deep expertise, and robust ecosystem, we're not just meeting industry demand—we're helping shape the future of manufacturing quickly."

"Velo3D's Rapid Production Solutions achieved more in four months than we were able to accomplish in the previous four years—building 11 large-format proof-of-concept parts across three materials, moving 2 of 11 parts into the production pipeline, and making substantial progress on IN718 material qualification," added a Supply Chain Executive from a leading aerospace engine manufacturer.."This was made possible by Velo3D's unique combination of in-house expertise, production cells and patented technological capabilities."

Earlier this year, Arrayed Additive completed the takeover of over 95% of Velo3D shares in a debt/equity exchange, with Jeldi named as the new CEO.