Velo3D enters R&D partnership with two NAVAIR federal laboratories

Velo3D has entered into a Cooperative Research and Development Agreement (CRADA) with two Naval Air Systems Command (NAVAIR) federal laboratories.

The company will work with Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division (NAWCAD) and Fleet Readiness Center East (FRC East) to explore and characterise advanced materials tailored for military flight hardware over a four-year period.

Together, the partners are hoping to enhance the understanding of additive manufacturing for the production of complex, high-performance components used in military aircraft and systems. To this end, Velo3D's Sapphire family of 3D printers will be leveraged, with the Velo engineering team working closely with technical experts at NAWCAD and FRC East to characterise and develop the manufacturing process, applications, and printing techniques.

Their goal is to understand this advanced manufacturing capability that can produce part designs that not only meet the military's rigorous performance standards but also allow for rapid iteration, cost efficiency and flexibility in production.

"This CRADA with NAWCAD and FRC East represents a significant milestone in advancing our ability to provide precise, repeatable and scalable additive manufacturing solutions for the defence industry," Arun Jeldi, Chief Executive Officer for Velo3D. "By focusing on engineering-driven solutions, we are helping to bridge the gap toward qualifying AM flight hardware and enabling the production of mission-critical parts that meet the stringent reliability and performance demands of defence applications."

"The collaboration brings together the shared expertise of NAVAIR and Velo3D to develop and expand the application of additive manufacturing technology for sustainment of Naval aviation platforms," Paul Charron, Additive Manufacturing Lead, Fleet Readiness Center East, NAVAIR. "The utilisation of advanced technology, such as AM, drives positive fleet outcomes including improved mission readiness and increased system performance."

The CRADA follows the recent announcement of Velo3D's partnership with Ohio Ordnance Works', in which the company will support the use of 3D printing for military weapons development.