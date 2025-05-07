Velo3D to support Ohio Ordnance Works' use of 3D printing for military weapons development

Velo3D is to support Ohio Ordnance Works, Inc. (OOW) with application engineering, additive design and analysis services as part of OOW's 3D Printed Military Weapons Development initiative.

The collaboration will focus on the early stages of the development process, with Velo3D tasked with optimising military weapons components for additive manufacturing.

In particular, the services Velo3D is set to offer will focus on design optimisation, material selection, and testing to ensure components meet the necessary performance requirements. Their goal is to facilitate the production of complex and high-performance parts that will accelerate the timeline for OOW's Rapid Production Services.

"We are excited to collaborate with Ohio Ordnance Works on this critical defence initiative," said Arun Jeldi, Chief Executive Officer of Velo3D. "Through our application engineering, additive design, and analysis services, we are supporting OOW in the development phase to ensure that their components are optimised for 3D printing. This partnership enables us to help OOW streamline their design process, enhance performance, and ultimately meet the demanding needs of the defence sector."

"At Ohio Ordnance Works, we are committed to delivering the highest-quality military components to our defence partners," said Robert Landies III, President of Ohio Ordnance Works. "By partnering with Velo3D, we can leverage their expertise in application engineering and design for additive manufacturing to optimise our design processes and ensure that we are producing parts with the precision, speed, and quality our military customers expect."

Since Velo3D was acquired by Arrayed Additive earlier this year, the company has placed a greater focus on additive manufacturing services. In March, Velo3D launched its Rapid Production Solutions offering to allow manufacturers to 'scale rapidly without significant capital investment', and weeks later it announced it would provide parts production services to Momentus over a five-year period. In recent weeks, the company has also made several significant appointments, with Brice Cooper heading up its defence business and Jason Lloyd & Kenneth Thieneman joining the Velo Board of Directors.