Visser Precision purchases two Sapphire printers from Velo3D to expand additive manufacturing capabilities for aerospace

Velo3D has announced that Visser Precision, a contract manufacturer serving various industries including aerospace, has purchased and received two Sapphire printers to expand its 3D printing capabilities for aerospace customers.

One of the printers delivered is the first Sapphire printer calibrated for Haynes 214 (UNS N07214), a nickel-based superalloy that is now available as a powder option for all Velo3D customers according to the company. The other Sapphire is calibrated for Inconel 718, which is commonly used in aerospace and industrial applications for its high strength and corrosion resistance.

Visser Precision has a background in both polymer and metal 3D printing. The company says that it provides for customers in aerospace, defence, automotive, and industrial tooling with finished parts that are ready to use in mission-critical applications.

According to Visser Precision, the company purchased the Sapphire printers after a mutual customer sought to leverage Velo3D’s additive manufacturing technology for components in its rocket engines.

“In the short time we have worked with Visser Precision, I’ve been very impressed by the thoroughness of their team,” said Zach Murphree, Velo3D Vice President of Global Business Development and Sales. “With the first Haynes 214 Sapphire in our contract manufacturing network, they will be a great resource for the aerospace industry. We expect many of our existing customers will utilise them for their supply chain needs. Based on Visser Precision’s innovative customer base, I’m certain they will utilise the complete capabilities of our fully integrated solution.”

Visser Precision is an ITAR-registered contract manufacturer, allowing it to work with some of the most advanced companies in aerospace and defence. Other services on offer at the company include heat treatment, precision machining, and wire EDM. At the facility in Denver, it offers functional testing and precision inspection in a climate-controlled environment that is AS91000:D and ISO 9001:2014 certified.

“Our team at Visser Precision is dedicated to providing the best manufacturing technologies to our customers so we can produce the highest quality parts from the most complex designs,” said Jack Kerr, President of Visser Precision. “We view our customers as partners, so when one of them asked us to explore Velo3D’s technology, we did. We were very impressed by the company’s ability to print highly complex part geometries with minimal, and in some cases no supports.”

