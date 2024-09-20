VulcanForms appoints Kevin Kassekert as CEO & Jay Martin as President

VulcanForms has appointed Kevin Kassekert as Chief Executive Officer and Jay Martin as President as the company looks to scale its technology and operations.

Kassekert replaces co-founder Martin Feldmann, who played a key role in the development and commercialisation of the company's core metal additive manufacturing technology.

Founded in 2015, VulcanForms has built what it describes as 'advanced technology and digital workflows' that are tailored for the production of advanced metal components, such as orthopedic implants, jet engines, supercomputers, and consumer devices. Its proprietary laser additive manufacturing technology promises a combination of quality, efficiency and speed, with VulcanForms also offering heat treatment, surface processing, precision machining, and metrology services.

As the company looks to take the next step, it has identified Kassekert and Martin as people who are well-versed 'in deploying complex technologies into entrenched industries.'

Kassekert boasts more than 25 years of seasoned leadership experience in high-tech, high-volume manufacturing environments. He joins VulcanForms after four years as COO of Redwood Materials, where he was responsible for localising global batter supply and establishing a fully circular domestic supply chain for Li-ion batter materials. He also spent seven years at Tesla and 13 years in the semiconductor industry at Cypress Semiconductor and Silicon Valley Technology Center (SVTC).

"I have always been deeply interested in disruptive technology and scaling manufacturing and I am thrilled to join and lead the extremely talented team at VulcanForms," said Kassekert. "I'm eager to build upon the solid foundation laid by Martin Feldmann, whose leadership and dedication were pivotal in shaping the company's vision and product development. The potential of VulcanForms' technology is immense and will redefine manufacturing not only in the U.S., but also on a global scale."

Martin, meanwhile, brings a wealth of experience in developing and scaling advanced technologies within the medical device industry. As President of Globus Medical, he oversaw all aspects of imaging, navigation, and robotic product development and commercialization, driving the fastest launch in medical robotics' history and building a 250-person organization from the ground up. His team was instrumental in driving Globus Medical from $450M to over $2B.

VulcanForms sought to bring Martin into the company for his perceived ability to create strong cultures and lead high-performing teams, which the company suggests will be critical for the company's continued growth and innovation.

"I am thrilled to join VulcanForms and have the opportunity to drive impact at such a pivotal time for the company," said Jay Martin. "My passion for building strong teams and driving commercial success aligns with the trajectory of VulcanForms, and I look forward to supporting the advancement of innovation that is critical to the future of manufacturing in the U.S. and across the globe."

In his new role, Martin will focus on scaling operations, leading go-to-market strategies, and accelerating the commercialisation of VulcanForms' manufacturing solutions. He will oversee all aspects of commercialisation, sales, and marketing as the company's breakthrough capabilities drive product innovation across its key customer verticals.

"Kevin and Jay bring incredible experience and their leadership will drive us to scale VulcanForms' innovative production system hand-in-hand with the product roadmaps of our customers," said John Hart, Co-Founder and Board Member of VulcanForms, and Department Head of Mechanical Engineering at MIT. "Our team and customers will benefit greatly from their understanding of the market and regulatory landscapes, and from their passion for advanced technology and organizational development."

Since revealing its capabilities in 2022, VulcanForms has continued to deploy its technology and end-to-end operations at its flagship VulcanOne facility in Devens, MA, and its second facility in Newburyport, MA. This integrated approach enables VulcanForms to deliver engineered components and assemblies, through a 'digital-first process chain tailored to each customer's needs.'

Along with scaling VulcanForms technology and operations, Kassekert, Martin, and the team will focus on growing key customer engagements within the medical, aerospace/defence, consumer technology markets, as well as exploring new areas.