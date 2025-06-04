WAAM3D demos huge ambitions for space with 3D printed rocket stage at TCT 3Sixty

× Expand TCT

If you’re at TCT 3Sixty today, you won’t have been able to miss the giant metal structure towering over WAAM3D’s stand.

The UK-based wire arc additive manufacturing company is presenting a metal 3D printed rocket stage prototype to demonstrate the large-format capabilities of the RoboWAAM XP, its biggest WAAM system to date with a print envelope of 2 x 2 x 2 metres.

Printed in aluminium 2319 in 60 hours, with a total mass of 100kg, the 2 metre tall part showcases how WAAM3D is overcoming the challenges associated with 3D printing large parts. And according to the team on the booth, as we speak it’s already working on a second wider part – approximately 2 metres in diameter – at its facility in Milton Keynes.

The RoboWAAM XP is built on Cranfield University’s patented Cold-Wire Gas Metal Arc (CWGMA) process that enables deposition rates of up to 15 kilograms per hour, and works natively with iron, aluminium, nickel and copper alloys. Launched last summer, the machine is said to have undergone testing over the last two years with users in the energy, space, marine, and mining, industries that can typically require large-scale parts.

While this particular structure is just a test, WAAM3D’s technology is being used to print real parts for space in collaboration with Japanese space start-up Innovative Space Carrier, which was first announced in August. Working with Japanese metal AM specialist Aichi Sangyo Co., Ltd., the company is exploring the use of AM for the production of propellant tanks and other space components.

At last year’s TCT 3Sixty, WAAM3D unveiled a more compact version of its technology, the MiniWAAM.

Visit WAAM3D at TCT 3Sixty on June 4-5th at the NEC Birmingham.