Wayland Additive appoints Chris Smith as new CTO; co-founder Ian Laidler retires

Wayland Additive has announced Chris Smith as the company's new Chief Technology Officer after co-founder Ian Laidler retired from the role.

The company describes Laidler as a 'visionary leader' who has been a 'cornerstone of the company since its inception.' He is said to have played a pivotal role in the development of Wayland's NeuBeam technology and Calibur3 metal additive manufacturing system, which has since been adopted by the likes of the Royal Air Force, Exergy Solutions and Fraunhofer IFAM.

According to Wayland, Laidler's technical expertise and experience, specifically around controlling and managing electron beams, have been instrumental in Wayland's progression from the 'early R&D stages' to a 'recognised innovator' in the additive manufacturing sector. He is also said to have built a 'formidable engineering team' and fostered collaborative R&D partnerships. "The entire Wayland team," a statement read, "is deeply grateful for his vision, commitment, integrity and the legacy he leaves with us."

Stepping into the role of CTO is Chris Smith, who brings a 'wealth of experience' in additive manufacturing technologies, materials science and application development. Smith joined Wayland in 2019 as an Additive Manufacturing R&D engineer, progressing to hold positions as Head of Applications and Head of Engineering before this latest promotion. He also holds a PhD from the University of Sheffield, in which his focus was a novel topology optimisation method for producing minimal mass structures using additive manufacturing. Smith will be tasked with continuing the evolution of the NeuBeam platform, driving 'new product innovations' and guiding 'strategic technology partnerships.'

"We extend our warmest thanks to Ian Laidler for his extraordinary service," Wayland's statement continued, "and we celebrate the promotion of Chris Smith with great enthusiasm as we enter this next chapter of innovation and growth at Wayland Additive."

Last week, a temporary replacement part for the pylon assembly of a Typhoon fighter jet, additively manufactured with Wayland Additive's NeuBeam technology, was installed by the Royal Air Force.