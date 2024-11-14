WeAreAM to install AddUp Form 350 metal 3D printer in Q1 2025

Expand AddUp FormUp 350 The FormUp 350 machine to be debuted at formnext

Italian service provider WeAreAM has become the latest company to invest in an AddUp FormUp 350 metal 3D printing system.

WeAreAM is said to have made the investment into AddUp's metal additive manufacturing technology as it looks to become a 'one-stop AM provider,' supporting the entire AM value chain from powder atomisation through to final part machining, finishing, and testing.

As WeAreAM expands its facility, the company believes its new FormUp 350 will play a key role in fulfilling its commitment to industrial-scale, serial production for the medical and aerospace industries, with a strong emphasis on operational safety and productivity.

WeAreAM is said to have selected a FormUp 350 in part because of its Autonomous Powder Module, which is designed to ensure secure powder handling, particularly important when working with reactive materials like titanium. The company also placed great value on the surface finish capabilities of the FormUp 350, according to an AddUp press release, as well as the productivity and reliability it offers.

“We are excited to integrate the FormUp 350 into our expanding facility,” said Paolo Folgarait, CEO of WeAreAM. “AddUp’s technology aligns with our goal of advancing additive manufacturing on an industrial scale for the Italian market. This partnership enables us to bring enhanced safety, reliability, and productivity to our customers, supporting them as they adopt AM for high-precision applications.”

Maurizio Romeo, CTO of WeAreAM, added: “With over 32 years in the AM industry and 20 years focused on metal AM, I was highly impressed with the FormUp 350’s safety aspects, particularly the APM. For us, ensuring the safety of our team and customers is paramount, and the FormUp 350 stands out in this regard. Its repeatability and precision make it a powerful addition to our AM portfolio.”

The new FormUp 350 is expected to be installed at WeAreAM’s facility in Northern Italy in Q1 2025.