Westinghouse to explore additive manufacture of nuclear parts with Metal Powder Works materials

Metal Powder Works (MPW) is to supply powders to Westinghouse as the energy company explores the additive manufacture of parts made with their material within the nuclear sector.

The two companies have signed a contract – not material from a financial perspective – after initial tests of MPW’s metal powders were carried out by Westinghouse.

Metal Powder Works produces metal powders in small batches via its high-yield and defect-free DirectPowder process. Since launching the business, MPW has and continues to engage with a number of major industrial and government partners, with tests ongoing with prospective customers in the aerospace, defence and energy sectors.

“This contract with Westinghouse marks a significant milestone for Metal Powder Works,” John Barnes, Co-founder and Managing Director of Metal Powder Works, said. “The nuclear sector places some of the most stringent demands on material quality and reflects the precision and reliability of our DirectPowder process. We believe additive manufacturing has a transformative role to play in next-generation nuclear technologies, and we are proud to be assessed by an industry leader to help deliver those solutions.”

Earlier this year, Metal Powder Works entered a strategic collaboration with Titomic, which would see it optimise the compatibility of its DirectPowder process with the OEM’s cold spray additive manufacturing technology. In recent years, MPW has also aligned with 6K Additive, the University of Pittsburgh and Solvus Global. As a resident of Neighborhood 91, the company also works closely with the likes of HAMR and Cumberland Additive.