Xact Metal installs 150th metal 3D printer and celebrates second highest quarterly revenue in Q4 2024

Xact Metal has reported its second highest quarterly order revenue in Q4 2024 and installed its 150th metal 3D printing system.

The company has put the successful period down to its ‘application and industry focus’, with Xact Metal receiving new and repeat orders from ‘industry-leading customers.’ Xact Metal celebrated its 100th metal 3D printer order in May 2023.

Many of Xact Metal’s recent machine sales have come from the tooling and injection moulding industries, with the 150th installation being carried out at Zero Tolerance, a plastic injection mould machine shop based in Michigan.

“4Q 2024 was our second highest order revenue quarter,” said Juan Mario Gomez, CEO of Xact Metal. “Key to this success has been our application and industry focus which continues to be well received by our customers and has resulted in new and repeat orders from key industry-leading customers. In the tooling industry, for example, we experienced strong reception of our high-performing XM200G metal printer and our recently announced partnership with Uddeholm, a world-leading manufacturer of tool steel for industrial tools. Together we bring our high-performing Xact Metal XM200G metal printer plus their corrosion-resistant Corrax metal powder to help solve challenging applications in injection moulding.

“In December 2024 we also shipped our 150th metal 3D printer, which was delivered to Zero Tolerance, a growing plastic injection mould machine shop located in Clinton Township, Michigan. We are excited to see what Steve Michon, the owner, and the team at Zero Tolerance will do with their XM200G metal 3D printer, as they continue to invest in the highest performance machinery and tooling to succeed in the production mould industry.”