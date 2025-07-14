Youngstown Business Incubator purchases XJet Carmel 1400M metal 3D printer; machine installed at Humtown Products

× Expand XJet Untitled design - 1 Untitled design - 1

Youngstown Business Incubator (YBI) has acquired an XJet Carmel 1400M metal additive manufacturing system to support its production capacity.

The system will be installed at Humtown Products, a key YBI partner and America Makes member.

YBI previously acquired an XJet Carmel 1400C ceramic system in 2018, and has sought to add a Carmel 1400M system to bolster its support to customers working in aerospace and defence, medical devices, and electronics across North America.

Guy Zimmerman, CEO of XJet, said: “This expanded collaboration with YBI validates the exceptional value our AM technology delivers and reflects strong market confidence in our North American growth potential. With YBI’s market leadership and expertise in application support, we have the perfect partner to join us as we expand in the North American market.”

Barb Ewing, CEO of YBI, added: “After seeing the value and impact of XJet’s ceramic AM system, we’re excited to add the metal solution to our offering. Thanks to its immensely valuable properties, metal only grows in popularity as a production material and is becoming increasingly important for many of our clients. XJet’s unmatched quality and resolution will enable us to deliver superior manufacturing services,” Ewing adds, "This deepening partnership will allow us to serve more industries with greater production capabilities."

Mark Lamoncha, President and CEO of Humtown Products, offered: "We're excited to play a part in the commercialisation of one of the world's premier nano-metal 3D printers. This is a new direction for Humtown, and a great opportunity for us to expand our relationships with our existing customer base and the Youngstown additive manufacturing community."

John Wilczynski, Executive Director of America Makes, commented: “YBI’s acquisition of the XJet metal printer marks another key ‘win’ for the Youngstown Innovation Hub for Aerospace and Defence. This cutting-edge technology significantly enhances the capabilities of the region and will further strengthen Youngstown's presence in the aerospace and defence sectors.”