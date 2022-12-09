Zortrax introduces new metal materials for Endureal 3D printing system

× Expand Zortrax Fan rotor model 3D printed with BASF Ultrafuse 17-4 PH

Zortrax has launched new metals materials to work with its Zortrax Endureal industrial 3D printer, which was launched at 2019's TCT 3Sixty event.

The company's Full Metal package offering includes two comprehensive sets for metal 3D printing: the Zortrax Full Metal Package 17-4 PH and Zortrax Full Metal Package 316L. The company has also introduced the low-melt VICTREX PAEK AM 200, which has a lower melting point than PEEK and can be extruded in lower temperatures.

Zortrax says that each Full Metal package contains all the essentials for an easy start with metal 3D printing and includes either BASF UItrafuse 316L or BASF Ultrafuse 17-4 PH. These filaments are provided by BASF Forward AM.

“When using metallic powder filaments for metal 3D printing, micro-cracks or brittle spots on the models are the common issues users struggle with. The reason is usually the improper inner structure, which prevents the target items from preserving all the properties desired for metal. Being aware of that, we focused on creating the solution, ensuring that models have the right structure, allowing them to be applied just like regular steel. We succeeded, as it is obtained on Zortrax Endureal during the very printing process,” said Michał Siemaszko, Head of Research and Development Department at Zortrax.

Zortrax Full Metal Package 316L includes BASF Ultrafuse 316L, a filament composed of 80% 316L stainless steel and 20% polymer. 316L is a surgical-grade stainless steel, containing over 10% of chromium. This chemical element, while in contact with oxygen, causes a thin coating layer to form on the surface of the model, protecting it from corrosion.

Zortrax says the parts printed with BASF Ultrafuse 316L have up to 561 MPa tensile strength, 251 MPa yield strength, up to 53% elongation at break, and have non-magnetic microstructure.

The Zortrax Full Metal Package 17-4 PH contains BASF Ultrafuse 17-4 PH, an industrial composite filament comprising 80% of 17-4 hardened steel and 20% of polymer content. Models 3D printed with this filament are characterised by up to 1004 MPa tensile strength, 764 MPa yield strength, up to 4% elongation at break, and have magnetic microstructure according to Zortrax.

The two new products include all the components that are vital to a ‘seamless’ metal 3D printing experience according to Zortrax. Each package includes BASF Ultrafuse Support Layer, a dedicated support material, ensuring the desired geometry of the printed parts during the 3D printing and post-processing stages, Magigoo Pro Metal adhesive to provide reliable adhesion during printing and the easy removal of the printed part, and an extra hotend module with brass nozzles according to Zortrax.

Also introduced for the Zortrax Endureal is VICTREX AM 200 low-melt PAEK filament. This filament features low viscosity, slow crystallisation rate, and minimised warpage and offers similar, or in some cases better, 3D printing results as its Z-PEEK offering.

“VICTREX AM 200 has greater strength in the Z-axis than PEEK, and comparable strength in the X and Y axes. All other parameters are similar to those of PEEK. PAEK, however, is much easier to print. This high-performance polymer is a great choice for 3D printing heavy duty parts that can replace metal components in aviation, marine, advanced engineering, or oil industries. PAEK can also be successfully used when 3D printing load bearing components, elements of tools, structural frames, or parts that must withstand high temperatures,” said David Piastowski, Materials Development Leader at Zortrax.

Robert McKay, Victrex Head of Additive Manufacturing Business Development, said: “I’ve enjoyed seeing what the Zortrax Endureal 3D printer can do with an easier printing PEEK-based polymer like VICTREX AM 200, especially when combined with soluble supports. Overhang surfaces that are often a problem area in filament fusion have looked great, the Z-direction properties seem competitive, and some of the small precision samples Zortrax has made on the machine impressed me.”

