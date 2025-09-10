Nano Dimension changes CEO again as company explores strategic alternatives to maximise shareholder value

Nano Dimension has appointed David S. Stehlin as its new CEO with the company's Board of Directors initiating a process to explore a 'comprehensive range of strategic alternatives' to maximise shareholder value.

Stehlin, who joined the Nano Board in February, takes over from Ofir Baharav. Baharav was appointed in April after Yoav Stern departed the company in December 2024.

According to a Nano press release, Stehlin brings more than 40 years of technology leadership, with a strong track record of leading both public and private companies as CEO, developing and implementing winning strategies, and successfully executing on M&A initiatives. Nano has appointed Stehlin for his 'significant expertise' in overcoming technology and operational challenges in rapidly changing markets.

“I am honored to lead Nano Dimension at this critical moment and provide a clear direction for our future. It is my priority to ensure transparency and build trust with our customers, investors and employees,” said Dave Stehlin, the new Chief Executive Officer. “I recognize that Nano Dimension has been going through a very challenging period, but we now have a strong understanding of the value we can unlock through a clear focus on fiscal responsibility and targeted growth opportunities. I have been very impressed by the Nano Dimension team as their expertise and commitment to this exciting company and industry gives me added confidence that we can make a measurable difference in the multiple, forward leaning and strategic industry segments that are leading the digital manufacturing revolution.”

“On behalf of the Board of Directors, we have full confidence in Dave’s ability to lead Nano Dimension at this critical time,” said Robert Pons, Chairman of the Board. “Dave's proven track record of value creation and deep and broad technology industry expertise will be invaluable as we navigate this transition and pursue a path to maximize shareholder value through our strategic review process.”