Neoshapes & Incus establish partnership to support watchmaking and jewellery customers

Expand Incus GmbH

3D printing centre of excellence Neoshapes is using Incus’ Lithography-based Metal Manufacturing (LMM) technology to support luxury watchmaking and jewellery customers.

The two companies hope to ‘forge a new standard’ for 3D precious metal 3D printing by providing an ‘unprecedented level of design freedom, precision, and refinement for luxury brands.’

By enabling the creation of complex geometries, delicate details and enhanced surface finishes, they believe previously impossible pieces will be enabled.

As an integrated business dedicated to 3D printing, Neoshapes will leverage its metal manufacturing value chain and consultancy offering to allow jewellery partners to utilise AM within their creative and production processes.

“With Incus’ LMM systems, we can offer our partners the ability to bring visionary designs to life in precious metals – faster, more sustainably, and with the uncompromising quality that defines their artistry,” said Stéphane Vigié, CEO of Neoshapes.

“This partnership allows us to bring our technology into the heart of the world’s most demanding and creative industries,” said Dr. Gerald Mitteramskogler, CEO of Incus GmbH. “Together, we are giving luxury brands new tools to innovate without limits – where every micron matters, and every detail tells a story.”