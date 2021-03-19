New dates for RAPID + TCT 2021

Organisers of North America's largest additive manufacturing event RAPID + TCT have announced new dates for the event, which is now scheduled take place on 13-15 September, 2021 at McCormick Place in Chicago, IL.

Announcing the new date, organisers SME and Rapid News Group, owner of the TCT Group, said: "We are excited to announce that RAPID + TCT has been rescheduled for September 13-15, 2021. The event will still take place at McCormick place in Chicago, IL. The health and safety of our event attendees is of utmost importance to SME and Rapid News Publications, the producers of RAPID + TCT. The new dates allow us to ensure that we host the event in the safest possible environment.

The 2020 edition of RAPID + TCT was originally postponed to April 2021 due to ongoing challenges around the COVID-19 pandemic. More than 400 exhibiting companies and in excess of ­­10,000 attendees, conference delegates, speakers, sponsors, and industry staff were expected to attend. With these new dates in place, the organisers said the resumption of industry events like this with be vital to the manufacturing industry's post-pandemic recovery.

"We are committed to empowering the industry by providing access to advanced technologies, offering ongoing education opportunities to professionals and students in the industry, connecting the community of manufacturing and expanding business networks in the industry, and facilitating commerce between buyers and sellers. Events, conferences, and trade shows are vital to the manufacturing industry, and their absence has slowed the pace of manufacturing’s post-pandemic recovery. The resumption of such events will benefit the industry and fuel its economic engine."

