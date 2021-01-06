New materials and efficient processes for AM industrialisation

In our final TCT Conference at Formnext Connect instalment, Dr.-Ing Philipp Imgrund, Head of AM Process at Fraunhofer IAPT discusses new materials and efficient processes for additive manufacturing industrialisation.

While metal additive manufacturing promises nearly unlimited possibilities regarding design and functionality of new products, the range of processable materials remains limited. In this presentation, novel concepts to adapt materials and processes for structural applications of AM components are presented with a focus on high strength and high ductility aluminium and steel alloys for structural applications in the transport sector.

Watch the presentation on-demand here.

