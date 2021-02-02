Nexa3D extends life of NXE400 membranes with Everlast Membrane

× Expand NXE400 Everlast Membrane

Nexa3D has announced the availability of a new interface layer technology that is said to extend the printing life of NXE400 membranes.

The Everlast Membrane is said to prolong the useful life of membranes by more than 25 times when compared to alternative vats and trays on the market. Nexa3D believes the introduction of Everlast Membrane will help to enable series production runs with less downtime.

Made from a highly durable and resilient substrate, Nexa3D says the Everlast Membrane can exceed up to 50,000 layers, processing up to 20 litres of material per membrane, and overcomes clouding, chemical instability, doming effects and other constraints. It also exhibits consistent optical transmittance to ensure ‘the 1000th produced part is identical to the first,’ with improvements also reported in the surface finish and dimensional accuracy of the company’s materials too. Nexa3D also expects the Everlast Membrane to open users up to ‘previously unprintable’ technical materials.

The Everlast Membrane is compatible with NXE400 workflows and printing parameters, and Nexa believes it will help users carry out series production runs with its Stereolithography platform.

“We are very excited to bring Everlast Membranes to market,” commented Michele Marchesan, Chief Growth Officer at Nexa3D. “3D print manufacturers seek every possible advantage to keep their workflows moving as fast and efficiently as possible while maintaining consistent production standards. Nexa3D Everlast Membranes give them yet another edge to provide longer, uninterrupted production runs and lower waste while ensuring consistent production part quality.”

Nexa3D has made the Everlast Membrane immediately available, with NXE400 users able to purchase a two pack of the product for $320 or a five pack for $800.

