NUBURU announces joint venture with Maddox Defense to develop advanced drone systems with 3D printing technology

Expand NUBURU

NUBURU is to establish a joint venture that will focus on the compliant development, manufacturing, and deployment of advanced drone systems for both military and commercial applications.

The company has entered into a strategic framework agreement with Nuburu Defense LLC and Maddox Defense Incorporated to establish a joint venture company, with Nuburu Defense serving as the controlling entity.

Operations will utilise 'rapid-manufacturing pods' capable of deployable field fabrication through polymer and metal 3D printing, modular avionics, and scalable commercial components. These mobile production units enable on-demand UAV assembly and re-configuration near operational zones while remaining compliant with applicable export-control laws.

In addition to defence programs, the JV Company’s 2026–2028 plan includes a comprehensive go-to-market strategy for commercial and civil-sector drone deployment, built on synergies with NUBURU’s core blue-laser platform, the Orbit operational-resilience system (recently acquired under controlling interest), and Tekne’s defence-mobility suite.

The JV anticipates reaching approximately $100 million in annual revenue by the end of 2028 and roughly $165 million cumulative across 2026–2028.

Under the Strategic Framework Agreement, the parties intend to execute a definitive Joint Venture Agreement (JVA) on or before December 15, 2025, establishing the JV Company under Italian law as a European-based manufacturing and research hub.

The collaboration will integrate complementary technologies for NATO-authorized programs while maintaining full U.S. export-control compliance. No transfer of U.S.-controlled defense technology or classified data is contemplated; all U.S.-origin technical information remains subject to ITAR and EAR regulations.

Key anticipated terms include:

Nuburu Defense to contribute up to $10 million in capital funding;

Maddox Defense Incorporated to contribute eligible assets, intellectual property, and personnel, formally appraised per Italian law;

Equity ownership allocated by assessed contributions, with Nuburu Defense retaining controlling interest;

A joint Board of Directors comprising representatives from both parties;

A period of mutual exclusivity during negotiation and execution of the JVA.

“This framework agreement marks another pivotal step forward as NUBURU expands its presence across the defense and commercial sectors,” said Alessandro Zamboni, Executive Chairman and Co-CEO of NUBURU. “Our blue-laser innovation, paired with Maddox Defense’s battlefield-proven UAV design and the capabilities of our Orbit platform, positions this JV to deliver next-generation, compliant drone solutions. We also anticipate strong synergies with Tekne’s mobility technologies and client base.”

“Maddox Defense is thrilled to partner with NUBURU to deliver advanced drone capabilities to NATO and civilian markets,” added Jason Maddox, Founder of Maddox Defense Incorporated. “Our Special Forces and intelligence-veteran engineering team brings combat-tested innovation and design intelligence — including direct experience supporting allied operations — that, when combined with NUBURU’s laser systems and Orbit’s resilience tools, creates a formidable platform for global defense and security.”

“This venture enables Nuburu Defense to extend our mission-critical laser solutions into the rapidly expanding drone domain,” offered Dario Barisoni, CEO of Nuburu Defense LLC. “Together with Maddox Defense, we’re aligning innovation, rapid deployment, and regulatory compliance to meet NATO-standardised operational requirements. The launch of the JV has ideal timing considering the acquisition secured with Orbit and the recent interest of the Italian Government in Tekne which has a perfect fit with the strategic and industrial alliance we have been building up with the company.”