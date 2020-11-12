Optimised bike frame and 3D printed sneakers named amongst purmundus challenge 2020 winners

A bicycle frame optimised with additive manufacturing and 3D printed sneakers feature among the winning projects at this year’s purmundus challenge.

The annual additive manufacturing competition, which aims to demonstrate the diversity of current and future applications in 3D and 4D printing, hosted its virtual awards ceremony during the digital Formnext Connect event this week under the theme of “Geometry and Material in Harmony.”

The TCT Group was proud to be partnering with the event again this year to celebrate an international roster of finalists across 35 innovative 3D printing projects.

Corinna Ray, head of the purmundus challenge said the competition had received “more entries than ever before, and the quality has never been higher.”

Taking home a share of 30,000 Euro in prizes, judges awarded first place to Ralf Holleis from Huhn Cycles for the 3D printed Moorhuhn Bike frame made from ultra-lightweight titanium tubes connected by 3D printed lugs, while HKK Bionics came in second place with the Exomotion Hand One, a ‘motorized glove’ style orthotic which uses a biocompatible PA12 3D printed splint, intelligent software and sensors to provides functional, reliable assistance to restore the gripping function of paralysed hands. Third place went to Svet Abjo for the 3D-printed Sneaker Zero, a fully functional, recyclable sneaker which can be customised to the wearer using 3D scanning technology.

New to this year's competition was the Newcomer Award, which was presented to Yejun Fu from the School of Design Innovation, Victoria University of Wellington for the Adaptive Splint project, which investigates the use of 4D printing for devices such as adjustable wrist splints.

Other winners included the ANAMOS heart model for the Innovation Prize; a tactile colour compass which generates haptic experiences for people with sight loss took home the Special Mention prize; and the BOLT-IT concept, which enables an automated physical and digital post-process chain through automated gripping and handling of an AM part was awarded the Simulation Driven Design award.

The Public Choice Award, selected by visitors to the virtual trade fair, will be open for voting until 22nd November.

