Polymaker's Fiberon brand introduces PET-GF15 material

Expand Polymaker Fiberon

Polymaker has announced the introduction of PET-GF15 to its Fiberon brand.

As the newest addition to its fibre-reinforced 3D printing filament line, the PET-GF15 combines industrial-grade mechanical properties with high printability and isotropic strength.

In tensile testing, the PET-GF15 material is said to have demonstrated XY-plane strength of 59.9 MPa, closely approaching PET-CF17’s carbon fibre reinforced benchmark. Its Z-axis tensile strength is also said to reach nearly 20 MPa higher than PET-CF17, representing a 73% improvement in interlayer adhesion, while also achieving 76% of XY strength. This, Polymaker says, will help to reduce directional weaknesses and allow for more design freedoms in geometries where print orientation is typically constrained. The use of glass fibres, meanwhile, contributes to more uniform stress distribution, improved layer bonding, and higher fracture toughness across all axes.

Other features of the PET-GF15, according to Polymaker, are enhanced ductility – enabling smooth feeding through long Bowden paths and curved tube setups – and low shrinkage and warping during printing – thanks to the combined effect of PET matrix flexibility and glass fibre reinforcement. Polymaker also says the material exhibits increased stiffness and improved heat resistance.

The PET-GF15 is said to be suitable for functional prototypes that require multi-directional strength, mechanical fixtures, tooling jibs, end-use components that ae exposed to repeated stress or thermal cycling, and RF-sensitive components that require non-conductive reinforcement.

Upon launch, PET-GF15 is available in black, white, light grey, dark grey, blue and red. Polymaker recommends using PolySupport for PA 12 as a breakaway support material, to provide clear separation and minimal scarring on complex geometries. The material is available worldwide through Fiberon’s distribution network.