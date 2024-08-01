3D-Fuel to operate as independent company just 5 months after being acquired by Nexa3D

3D-Fuel has announced it is now operating as an independent company again, just five months after integrating into Nexa3D.

The company had previously entered into a strategic collaboration with Essentium, who was itself acquired by Nexa3D earlier this year. In March, it then appeared as if 3D-Fuel would also move forward as a Nexa3D brand, but the company has announced in the last few days it will continue as an independent entity.

According to 3D-Fuel, this renewed independence will allow the company 'to return to the quality, reliability, and customer support' that built its reputation in the desktop 3D printing market. The company suggests it will also allow 3D-Fuel to be more agile in addressing customer needs in a rapidly evolving market.

3D-Fuel is now set to renew its focus on USA-manufactured and supported FDM materials for the desktop 3D printing market, with materials products like Standard PLA+, Tough Pro PLA+, and Pro PCTG available in up to 40 colours.

3D-Fuel CEO and Founder, John Schneider said: “We want to ensure that we’re providing our long-term customers with what they need, with a renewed focus on quality, reliability, and customer service. At the same time, we’re excited to offer people just getting into 3D printing high-quality, dependable materials made and supported in the USA that are fully compatible with this new generation of fast, reliable 3D printers like those available from Bambu Lab, Creality3D, Prusa, Elegoo, and others.

“Clearly, there is room for improvement. We don’t exist without our customers, and we want to make sure that the actions that we’re taking are the ones that fit our customers’ needs.

“Our goal is to provide the right materials and customer support at the right time. Whether you’re a hobbyist getting into 3D printing for the first time or a business with a print farm that relies on a quality result with every spool run through your 3D printers. 3D-Fuel is here to fuel your creativity.”