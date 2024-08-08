3D printed tray speeds up token sorting at local Parkrun

× Expand Malcolm Nicholls Ltd 3D printed Parkrun token tray

A local Parkrun group in the UK is now streamlining token management at its weekly runs with a 3D printed token sorting device donated by Malcolm Nicholls Ltd.

The Warwickshire-based 3D printing service provider, which specialises in rapid prototyping, model making and low volume production, answered the call from a local Parkrun group that was facing challenges with managing tokens at its new weekly timed 5k event at The Plens nature reserve in Desborough, Northamptonshire.

Individually numbered tokens are collected by participants as they finish a Parkrun course to indicate their finish position and are handed back and re-used again at each event. After spotting a unique 3D printable token tray design by US-based Parkrunner Joshua Styron, organisers within the free global event series, which is designed to promote healthy lifestyles in local communities, approached 3D printing companies to bring the concept to life.

Malcolm Nicholls Ltd stepped in and used FDM 3D printing technology to create four interlocking trays capable of holding up to 400 tokens. The trays are said to be durable, numbered for easy organisation, and have been donated free of charge.

“We are thrilled to support such a fantastic community initiative,” said Ross, Technical Director at Malcolm Nicholls Ltd. “Parkrun plays a vital role in promoting health and well-being, and we are proud to contribute to its success.”

According to a post on the Parkrun website, organisers of The Plen Parkrun said, after two weeks of use, the trays were “really useful” and “save a LOT of time [off] token sorting.”