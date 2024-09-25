3D printing brings A$AP Rocky's monster Puma shoe to life

× Expand Puma 3D printed Puma Mostro 3.D

Somewhere between personalised aligners and turbine engines, footwear has become a fairly accepted application for additive manufacturing technology.

From adidas' 4DFWD trainers with 3D printed midsoles to ASICS' optimised sliders, it's no longer uncommon to see AM's telltale lattices on the shelves of your local shoe store.

A$AP Rocky‘s recent PUMA collaboration is the latest to embrace the technology with the launch of the monster-inspired Mostro 3.D.

Described as a 'radically reimagined' iteration of the PUMA Mostro, the fully 3D printed spiky red and black slip ons were created using Carbon's resin-based Digital Light Synthesis technology, the same process used by adidas, and finished with an air brush spray painted gradient design.

The Mostro 3.D, which Puma says is 'a monster come to life,' will be available on 26th September and retail for 250 USD.

In a post on LinkedIn, Carbon said the shoes showcase "how advanced manufacturing can shape the future of footwear."

Last month, the Silicon Valley AM company shared how specialty sports footwear company Hypsole was using its technology to produce what are thought to be the world’s first 3D printed streetwear-inspired cleat guards, that are designed to look like a sneaker when worn together with an athlete’s cleat.