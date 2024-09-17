3D Systems 3D printed denture solution receives FDA 510(k) clearance

× Expand 3D Systems 3D Systems jetted dentures

3D Systems has announced the FDA 510(k) clearance of its multi-material, monolithic jetted denture solution, its second 3D printed healthcare product to receive the clearance in the same number of weeks.

The single-piece denture is made with 3D Systems’ jetting technology and NextDent Jet Denture Teeth and NextDent Jet Denture Base materials, and is said to provide durability, long-wear, and realistic aesthetics.

Neil McCaffrey, vice president & general manager, dental, 3D Systems, said: “Replacement of teeth is a key pillar of our dental strategy, which is directly supported by this latest innovation. Our jetted denture solution reflects our commitment to the dental laboratory by offering a complete system that enhances automation and profitability within a traditionally labour-intensive workflow. This solution integrates innovations in hardware, software, materials, and process expertise, delivering in a single print session a one-piece denture with hard, wear-resistant, aesthetically beautiful teeth, in combination with tough, durable gingiva properties. Unlike other systems, our printer can produce a denture with true multi-material properties—not just colour. With the growing use of digital imaging and personalised treatment planning in dental clinics worldwide, digitising denture fabrication sets a new standard for creating robust, precise dental prosthetics that patients can truly see and feel. It's a win-win-win for laboratories, dentists, and patients.”

3D Systems says Glidewell, one of the world’s largest producers of restorative dental devices, has received a preview of the solution and is now said to be in the process of implementing it into its production workflow.

“We take great pride in pioneering the use of new technologies to continually enhance our products and services,” said Stephenie Goddard, CEO, Glidewell. “We’ve worked with 3D Systems for many years, and using their digital dentistry solutions has helped us achieve tremendous success for our patients. As the first dental lab to have access to 3D Systems’ new multi-material, monolithic jetted denture workflow, we are looking forward to implementing a significantly better denture solution for our customers and their patients.”

Last week 3D Systems announced the FDA had provided 510(k) clearance for a new 3D printing-enabled pre-surgical planning and tooling set in collaboration with UK-founded medical equipment manufacturer Smith+Nephew, which is designed to save time and ensure accuracy during total ankle replacement surgery.