3D Systems extrusion 3D printing technology leveraged by University Hospital Basel to produce PEEK facial implant

× Expand 3D Systems

3D Systems' EXT 220 MED 3D printing solution has been leveraged by the University Hospital Basel to design and manufacture a Medical Device Regulation-compliant PEEK facial implant.

Believed to be a world first, the implant was used as part of a successful surgery completed on March 18, 2025.

The implant was printed using Evonik's VESTAKEEP i4 3DF PEEK material, with the 'cleanroom-based architecture of the printer and simplified post-processing workflows' said to enable an efficient production process directly at the hospital.

Prof. Florian Thieringer and Dr. Neha Sharma, together with their team of biomedical engineers, successfully designed and manufactured the custom device, addressing a patient’s unique need.

“Our goal is always to provide the best possible care for our patients,” said Prof. Thieringer. “Being directly involved in both the design and manufacturing of patient-specific implants — right here in our hospital — allows us to tailor treatments precisely to individual needs, respond faster, and improve surgical outcomes. The ability to produce implants on demand represents a new era in personalised care.”

According to 3D Systems, bringing together surgeons, engineers, and technology in the clinical setting allows for the ;immediate development of patient-specific treatments,' overcoming the limitations of standard medical devices. As a result, healthcare providers are improving outcomes, increasing efficiency, and lowering the cost of care.

“The rapid adoption of the EXT 220 MED by leading healthcare institutions combined with our expanding applications pipeline, underscores the transformative power of 3D printing in clinical settings,” said Stefan Leonhardt, Ph.D., Director, Medical Devices at 3D Systems. “We are proud to collaborate with the pioneering clinicians at University Hospital Basel and other leading hospitals worldwide to expand the applications that can be addressed with additive manufacturing. Since its launch in August 2023, our innovative solution has already been utilised in more than 80 successful cranial implant surgeries at partner hospitals, demonstrating its swift integration and real-world effectiveness in delivering personalised patient care. The successful use of the EXT 220 MED for maxillofacial implants showcases our commitment to ongoing innovation that delivers personalised healthcare solutions for new applications.”