3D Systems introduces compact EXT Titan Pellet 3D printer

3D Systems has announced the launch of its latest polymer additive manufacturing system ahead of RAPID + TCT next week.

The 3D printing pioneer is expanding its pellet extrusion portfolio with the EXT 800 Titan Pellet, a more compact version of its large-format EXT Titan Pellet technology.

Described as ‘lights-out, production-ready,’ the machine features a single extrusion tool head, a build volume of 800 x 600 x 800 mm and is said to provide the same speed, reliability, and efficiency of the larger EXT 1070 Titan Pellet and EXT 1270 Titan Pellet systems, promising speeds ‘up to 10x faster and 10x lower material costs’ than traditional filament-based systems.

Designed for functional prototypes, tooling, fixtures, sand casting patterns, thermoforming moulds, and end-use parts, the EXT 800 Titan is targeting users in foundries, aerospace & defence, thermoforming, prosthetics, footwear, and research.

Rahul Kasat, vice president, Titan, 3D Systems said: “For manufacturers seeking speed and sustainability, our EXT Titan Pellet systems are a game-changer. They combine high-speed printing with cost-effective pellets, making the technology ideal for a wide range of applications. Over the years, the customers have asked us for a solution to meet their needs of producing smaller parts with a reasonable production cost. The introduction of the EXT 800 Titan Pellet is designed for manufacturers that are looking for these benefits, but do not need the very large build capacity of our existing systems. We believe the combination of high-speed, high-quality printing with a smaller footprint and lower upfront investment cost will make the EXT 800 Titan Pellet an attractive solution for a variety of industrial applications. This is yet one more example of how 3D Systems develops innovative solutions that empower our customers to stay ahead of the curve.”

3D Systems' pellet 3D printing technology was introduced through the acquisition of Titan Robotics back in 2022. This latest machine utilises CNC controllers and a heated bed and chamber to support reliable printing in a range of materials including glass and carbon-filled high-temperature engineering pellets such as ABS, PC, Nylons, PEI, and PEKK as well as highly flexible TPE and TPU.

The machine is available for immediate ordering and will be on the floor at RAPID + TCT is Los Angeles, California on 25-27th June (booth #2401).

Dr. Jeffrey Graves, president & CEO, 3D Systems will feature as part of RAPID + TCT’s Executive Perspectives Keynote Series on June 25th at 8:30 on the RAPID + TCT Main Stage. Register for you ticket here.