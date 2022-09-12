3D Systems introduces two new production-grade 3D printing materials

× Expand Manifold 3D printed in Figure 4 Tough Clear

3D Systems has added another two production-grade 3D printing materials to its Figure 4 and selective laser sintering (SLS) portfolios.

Figure 4 Tough Clear and DuraForm PAx Black are being showcased on the additive manufacturing company’s booth at IMTS this week with commercial availability planned for Q4 2022. Both materials are said to have been engineered for ‘long-lasting mechanical performance and stability in any environment’ making them suited to a range of end-use applications from consumer goods to aerospace and defense.

Joining a wide range of resins for the company's Figure 4 technology, Figure 4 Tough Clear is the first clear material designed for the platform and is said to produce parts with excellent clarity (improved with post-processing) for applications in fluid and gas flow, and lighting including lenses, light guides and covers. Applications also extend to high volume, small part production runs for items such as load-bearing handles, cranks, knobs and levers; structural brackets, snap-fits and fasteners; and consumer goods packaging.

The material provides what 3D Systems describes as a desirable combination of impact strength, tensile strength, and elongation properties which remain stable for up to eight years of indoor and one and a half years in outdoor real-world conditions, per ASTM D4329 and ASTM G154 testing.

“3D printing is the most cost-effective method to produce clear parts, and with the introduction of Figure 4 Tough Clear, we’re giving our customers a path to reduce their time to market,” said Dr. Edwin Hortelano, senior vice president, materials engineering & development, 3D Systems. “Our Figure 4 platform is easy-to-use and facilitates ultra-fast production. With our new Figure 4 Tough Clear material, customers now have a production-grade material designed for long-term stability. The combination of our Figure 4 hardware solution, and deep materials and applications expertise allow our customers to accelerate innovation and enable competitive advantage.”

× Expand Arm rest 3D printed in DuraForm PAx Black

The second newest addition, DuraForm PAx Black, is also the latest offering in 3D Systems’ new open material portfolio for use with any SLS printer. This recyclable nylon copolymer adopts similar properties so the recently announced DuraForm PAx Natural, promising similar properties to injection moulded plastics along with high impact resistance with high elongation at break in any direction. These properties make it a suitable material for tough, lightweight, production-grade parts in orthotics, tooling handles, splints, and braces, ducting, living hinges, liquid reservoirs, and enclosures requiring high impact and high toughness. Additional properties include low temperature printing at 120°C, long-term stability ratings of over five years indoor for mechanical properties and colour, a shiny, smooth surface finish when finished with vapour smoothing, which also extends its elongation at yield capability past that of other nylon materials such as PA-11 and PA-12. It also features a high refresh rate to reduce waste and overall production costs.

Want to discuss? Join the conversation on the Additive Manufacturing Global Community Discord.

Get your FREE print subscription to TCT Magazine.