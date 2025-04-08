3D Systems launches Figure 4, pellet 3D printing and QuickCast updates at RAPID + TCT

× Expand 3D Systems 3D Systems Figure 4 135

3D Systems has debuted several new polymer additive manufacturing developments at RAPID + TCT this week.

The company says its latest products, which include a new version of its Figure 4 technology and material, a module for its EXT Titan Pellet printers, and updates to its QuickCast software, represent the next step in its “R&D surge” in 2024, which it says was charged by a rising demand for 3D printing applications.

Dr. Jeffrey Graves, president & CEO, 3D Systems commented, “Now, we're commercialising these advancements, such as the Figure 4 135, which dramatically reduces costs and boosts throughput for many high-mix, low-volume applications. These new product introductions underscore our unwavering commitment to delivering application-specific solutions that address our customers’ rapidly evolving needs. I’m looking forward to seeing the positive impact that these newest additions to our portfolio will have on our customers’ businesses.”

The Figure 4 135 3D printer paired with Figure 4 Tough 75C FR Black is said to be a cost-effective system for high mix, low volume (HMLV) applications. Available immediately, the system is said to overcome the high costs and long lead times associated with HMLV production runs with traditional manufacturing methods. In a press release, 3D Systems noted the machine’s ‘high out-of-the-box precision and very high stability’ which it believes will be valuable to users with a process capability index (CpK) requirement of at least 1.33 or above (depending on part geometry and feature size) for critical processes. Figure 4 135 is thought to be ideal for low volume production of parts such as motorsports components, furniture hardware, and electrical connectors.

Accompanying Figure 135 is Figure 4 Tough 75C FR Black, a tough, flame-retardant material with a UL94 V0 rating at thin wall thickness and a Relative Thermal Index (RTI) for long-term electrical of 150°C and mechanical use of 130°C, suited for applications requiring heat resistance, durability, flexibility, and electrical safety.

The company also announced an add-on to its EXT Titan Pellet systems, a new scanning module that is said to improve process efficiency for its EXT 1070 Titan Pellet and EXT 1270 Titan Pellet printers. The module optimises extrusion flow rate, reducing the opportunity for voids to form and is said to result in up to 50% reductions in post-processing time. It also scans the print bed in under 60 seconds

to provide a numeric height map from which operators can make any necessary adjustments to levelling, which 3D Systems claims can reduce time spent on a single levelling operation by up to 60%. The module will be available in for installation on existing systems from Q3 2025 and is set to come as standard on new EXT Titan Pellet systems equipped with the optional milling spindle toolhead.

Lastly, visitors to RAPID + TCT can also see the latest evolution of QuickCast, which is now available for use with its PSLA 270 3D printer, a first of its kind technology which combines the precision of traditional SLA with the speed and material versatility of Figure 4. When using the QuickCast Diamond build style in 3D Systems’ 3D Sprint additive manufacturing software, manufacturers can rapidly design and create structured copies of parts to produce a tree. The compatibility with the PSLA 270 is said to enable foundries to deliver large, complex, high precision investment castings at a fraction of the time and cost of traditional tooling.