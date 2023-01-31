3D Systems partners with Stewart-Haas Racing to 'accelerate innovation'

× Expand 3D Systems/Stewart-Haas Racing

3D Systems and Stewart-Haas Racing have announced the entering of a multi-year technical partnership.

The championship-winning NASCAR team currently uses 3D Systems’ ProX 800 stereolithography and Figure 4 Standalone 3D printers to try and improve speed and performance in its cars.

Working with 3D Systems in this official partnership, Stewart-Haas Racing says it is able to create durable parts, as well as designing and prototyping with faster iteration and production. The team says that this is a key to it winning the ‘innovation race’ as well as winning on race days.

For a NASCAR team, using components that increase speed and performance is a key part of success according to Stewart-Haas. The team uses the ProX 800 to rapidly deisgn and produce large aerodynamic components with a smooth surface finish and precise dimensional accuracy for wind tunnel testing.

The Figure 4 Standalone is used by the team for the direct production of TV camera, pit gun, and pit cart components as well as other prototype parts. Stewart-Haas also uses Oqton’s Geomagic Wrap 3D scanning and imaging software to collect scan data from car components, process it, and create digital design files for shape deviation comparison.

“At Stewart-Haas Racing, it is important that we have a technical partner like 3D Systems to provide the tools we need to develop components that ultimately increase the speed of our racecars,” said Reneau Van Landingham, Production Manager, Stewart-Haas Racing. “The Pro X 800 and the Figure 4 printers enable us to print very large and very small, accurate, smooth surface finish parts as quickly as possible.

“The speed in which we can design the component, print it, and test it in the wind tunnel is our most valuable resource to making our cars faster at the racetrack. The materials that are available for these machines enable us to print a range of prototype parts and track capable parts for our cars. I am confident that this technical partnership between 3D Systems and Stewart-Haas Racing will enable both companies to win in the additive manufacturing space and on the racetrack.”

Reji Puthenveetil, Executive Vice President, Industrial Solutions, 3D Systems, said: “By partnering with Stewart-Haas Racing, we are able to combine their capabilities with the benefit of 3D Systems’ advanced materials and printing technology to develop competitive advantages for them, on and off the track.”

The two companies will first appear together in the season-opening NASCAR Xfinity Series race on February 18, which is taking place at Daytona International Speedway in Florida, with the 3D Systems logo featuring on the No. 00 Ford Mustang driven by Cole Custer.

