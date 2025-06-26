3D Systems receives FDA approval for 3D printed first in peripheral nerve repair

3D Systems has unveiled how its 3D bioprinting technology supported the successful development of a fully bioabsorbable 3D printed medical device for nerve repair.

The additive manufacturing pioneer partnered with French MedTech company TISSIUM, a developer biomorphic programmable polymers for tissue reconstruction, to develop a bespoke 3D printing solution with a unique photopolymer for the repair of damaged peripheral nerves.

Combining TISSIUM’s proprietary biomorphic programable polymers with 3D Systems’ regenerative medicine bioprinting, the device, COAPTIUM CONNECT with TISSIUM Light, is said to be a first-of-its-kind, atraumatic, sutureless solution, and has been granted De Novo marketing authorisation by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

“This is a significant advancement in patient care,” said Scott Turner, vice president, advanced systems, 3D Systems. “It has been tremendously rewarding to work alongside the talented team at TISSIUM to design a complete 3D bioprinted solution that offers the potential for patients to recover from peripheral nerve damage. I truly believe this will redefine treatment paradigms and offer hope to individuals that have suffered from the effects of nerve damage in regaining their quality of life."

3D Systems has a long history of applying 3D printing within the healthcare sector and has supported more than 150,000 patient-specific cases and more than two million implants and instruments for 100+ CE-marked and FDA-cleared devices over the last decade. The company expanded on its 3D bioprinting and regenerative medicine efforts following the formation of its Regenerative Medicine business in 2021, spearheaded by founder Chuck Hull. Since then, the company has accelerated its partnership with United Therapeutics on the development of 3D printing systems for solid-organ scaffolds, which leverages United Therapeutics' Print to Perfusion process to produce high-resolution scaffolds, which can be perfused with living cells to create tissues. Today, 3D Systems says its biomedical engineers are now able to construct patient-specific living tissues.

Dr. Jeffrey Graves, president & CEO, 3D Systems commented, “Whether in our medical device business through the production of patient-specific implants and surgical solutions, or through the work our regenerative medicine team is doing, 3D Systems is making a profound impact not only on how healthcare is delivered, but on the quality of patients’ lives, and continues to solidify what I believe is an unparalleled role we play in advancing medicine with additive manufacturing applications. This latest accomplishment by TISSIUM, enabled by our unique 3D printing technology, is one more example of how 3D Systems is transforming patient care for a better future.”