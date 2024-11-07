3D Systems to show 'next generation' SLA and Figure 4 products and more at Formnext

× Expand 3D Systems 3D Systems PSLA 270 with Wash and Cure 400

3D Systems is set to introduce new products across its stereolithography (SLA) and Figure 4 platforms at Formnext, including its full PSLA 270 3D printing solution.

Positioned in the last issue of TCT Magazine as the ‘best of both worlds’ by coming the speed and materials flexibility of its Figure 4 technology with the quality of SLA, the PSLA 270 is a high speed, projector-based SLA system that promises mid-size, high quality parts with stable mechanical properties. At Formnext, the 3D printing pioneer will complement the PSLA 270 with the launch its Wash 400/Wash 400F and Cure 400 post-processing stations, designed to be compatible with all 3D Systems SLA (volume depending), Figure 4, and all PSLA systems, alongside two new materials, Figure 4 Rigid Composite White and Accura AMX Rigid Composite White, designed to address ‘true production applications.’

3D Systems’ Wash 400 (supports non-flammable detergents) and Wash 400F (supports flammable detergents such as IPA) is designed to do away with most manual cleaning of resin-printed parts. Both machines offer simple, intuitive user interfaces and accommodate full 400 mm build plates. The Cure 400 provides scalable options for post-processing UV-curable resins, and features a rotary table for part shadow reduction, full spectrum LEDs, and a 400 x 400 x 400 mm curing volume.

The new materials, Figure 4 Rigid Composite White and Accura AMX Rigid Composite White, are set for a European launch in December. These materials are said to add flexibility for production of high-stiffness parts with excellent surface quality and short turnaround times across multiple platforms. The materials are resistant to settling and therefore said to increase printer up-time through stability and significantly reduced maintenance. Ideal applications for these materials include parts for wind tunnel testing, small format short-run tools, jigs and fixtures, and parts exposed to fluids.

Elsewhere, the company will show additions to its SLS portfolio, highlighting its SLS 380 platform and new materials DuraForm PA12 Black, DuraForm TPU 90A, DuraForm PA CF, DuraForm FR 106, DuraForm PA 11 Natural, and DuraForm PA 11 Black.

Visitors can also expect to see two new materials for its ProJet MJP 2500 Plus machine including VisiJet Armor Max (M2G-JF), a tough, ABS-like clear performance plastic that exhibits an exceptional balance of strength and toughness, and VisiJet M2P-CST Crystal, a durable, castable resin for jewellery and industrial applications.

3D Systems can be found at Formnext 2024 from November 19-22 at Hall 11.1, D11. Get all of the latest updates from the event here.