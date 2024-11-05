3devo launches Filament Maker TWO

× Expand 3devo

Dutch additive manufacturing firm 3devo has launched the Filament Maker TWO, which has been designed to enable the manufacture of FDM filament in-house.

Developed with input from users of the Filament Maker ONE, the Filament Maker TWO is said to address the need for stability, efficiency and customisation in filament extrusion, while being able to produce 3kg spools. Among the updated features are improved extrusion control, advanced monitoring capabilities and a longer extruder screw.

The improved extrusion control is delivered via a powerful drive with a new stepper motor and gearbox combination, with the Filament Maker TWO boasting up to three times more torque while ensuring minimal RPM fluctuation.

Its advanced monitoring capabilities, meanwhile, have been enabled by a 3-axis camera sensor, which allows the machine to provide accurate measurement of filament ovality and diameter, with an accuracy of 10 microns. The 3-axis camera sensor allows the machine to detect spool ovality and offers thermal measurement, ensuring optimal temperature stability throughout the extrusion process.

3devo has also equipped the machine with an extruder screw that has been extended by 50mm, helping to promote optimal mixing and flow stability and contributing to a more consistent filament diameter. The company has also ensured that the machine features easily removable parts – including the nozzle and screw – to allow for straightforward maintenance, facilitating quick troubleshooting and repairs to reduce downtime.

“The Filament Maker TWO is designed to enable faster research and development processes, allowing our customers – we actually consider them partners – to produce high-quality filament that exactly suits their needs,” said Louis Rinaldo, a Materials Specialist at 3devo.

3devo will showcase the Filament Maker TWO at Formnext later this month, exhibiting in hall 12.1, stand F139.