3devo unveils three-tiered project partnership business model

Extrusion 3D printing company 3devo has announced its new ‘project partnership’ business model as sales of its Filament Maker 3D printer series are ceased.

The company first notified stakeholders of the decision to pivot away from machine sales last month.

With this new business model, 3devo has set the ambitious goal of ‘facilitating 1 million 3D printing innovations by 2032’. To reach this target, 3devo has established the Core Project Phase, which sees an experienced team of materials specialists guide customers in their filament 3D printing projects.

This Core Project Phase covers the ‘flexible leasing’ of 3devo’s 3D printing equipment – including its patented Filament Makers, as well as the Shredder and Granulator products – and continuous support, expert advice and future proofing. 3devo believes this offering will ‘ensure innovation flows seamlessly’.

The company has updated its website to reflect its updated business model and demonstrate how its team of experts can help users progress with 3D printing. Starting with a Discovery Phase for idea exploration, 3devo will listen to the wants and needs of users before developing a strategy that aligns with their objectives in the Core Project Phase. With the development of tailored project roadmaps, 3devo promises to guide users from concept to completion by allowing users to leverage its equipment for materials research and lease the company’s 3D printing equipment through a flexible model that lets them upgrade or downgrade as the project evolves. The Advanced Phase offering provides supporting through to ‘completion and beyond.’

A 3devo press release read: “A major step in the company’s journey, this change proves a passion for exploring new possibilities and an unwavering dedication to ensuring the success of its customers. With this new partnership approach, 3devo empowers innovators to produce filament specific to their unique material requirements. Now offering a customizable, cost-efficient, and sustainable production process, this is the ultimate solution for filament-making and plastic waste recycling.”