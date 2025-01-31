3DPRINTUK announces £2 million expansion focused on HP 3D printing technology

× Expand 3DPRINTUK

3DPRINTUK has announced it’s investing 2 million GBP in expanding its London-based additive manufacturing capacity, creating the UK’s largest provider of HP’s Multi Jet Fusion technology.

The 3D printing service bureau, part of the TriMech Group, says the strategic expansion will include the addition of three HP 5210 PRO systems, bringing its fleet to a total of eight machines.

“We’re thrilled to launch stage one of our MJF expansion plan,” Nick Allen, CEO of 3DPRINTUK commented. “Guided by our three core values, reducing manufacturing costs, enhancing quality, and delivering fast lead times, we are taking bold steps to decentralise manufacturing and create opportunities for our customers where they didn’t exist before.”

As a result of the expansion, the company is also announcing price reductions with 20% average savings on MJF manufacturing costs, and up to 50% on specific geometries and order quantities. In a statement, 3DPRINTUK says the new pricing structure will allow customers to bridge the gap between AM and injection moulding and make “AM a viable alternative to traditional manufacturing at higher volumes.” The company is also doubling down on quality control by introducing its in-house RAMP Calibration System, which can analyse thousands of data points across hundreds of print hours to fine-tune each machine for maximum accuracy and repeatability.

The company has been ramping up its manufacturing capabilities since moving to a new HQ and being acquired by TriMech's Solid Solutions. Last summer, 3DPRINTUK installed two more MJF systems and added Stratasys’ Selective Absorption Fusion (SAF) technology to its portfolio. 3DPRINTUK says it will announce the next step in its expansion later this year.