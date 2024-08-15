3DPRINTUK expands high-volume 3D printing capacity with installation of Stratasys SAF H350 machine

Expand 3DPRINTUK

3DPRINTUK has added Stratasys’ Selective Absorption Fusion (SAF) technology to its portfolio, complementing its existing fleet of EOS Selective Laser Sintering and HP Multi Jet Fusion machines.

Along with the installation of a SAF H350 machine, 3DPRINTUK is introducing the tough and durable PA11 material to its portfolio.

With these new capabilities, 3DPRINTUK is expecting to be able to cater for higher volumes of accurate, consistent and repeatable parts. The expansion of its materials portfolio to include PA11 will also open up applications which require more strength than PA12, as well as high impact resistance, superior thermal resistance, UV stability, and good resistance to water and moisture. Since the material is also made from renewable resources, PA11 also matches 3DPRINTUK’s sustainability goals.

“We have built our reputation as a service provider of high-quality polymer 3D printed parts on-demand over many years,” said 3DPRINTUK CEO Nick Allen. “This means that we have extensive expertise and experience in this area. When Stratasys introduced the SAF process, it was a new and interesting proposition that we could not ignore and then addition of the SAF H350 machine slots comfortably into our extensive portfolio. Incidentally, the SAF H350 system is the first one of its kind being used by a service provider in the UK, so we are looking forward to showing our clients what it is capable of. And, in the tradition of 3DPRINTUK, we have tested the system to the extreme over an 18-month period to ensure that the consistency and quality of parts meets the standards of 3DPRINTUK. Launching the machine as part of our service will significantly extend our output and capacity.”