3DPRINTUK increases HP Multi Jet Fusion 3D printing capacity with 2 new machines

3DPRINTUK has increased its number of HP Multi Jet Fusion (MJF) machines from three to five in response to growing demand for larger batch production runs.

The company has also set up a team of three dedicated maintenance engineers for its growing suite of MJF systems. It follows the recent announcement that the company has added a Stratasys SAF H350 machine to its portfolio.

Adding two more machines and three new maintenance staff will, the company says, strengthen its ability to meet customer needs with ‘increased efficiency and capacity.’

“We’re excited to expand our MJF capabilities with two new machines,” said 3DPRINTUK Managing Director Nick Allen. “This investment allows us to meet customer demands with even greater speed, precision, and flexibility. With these new advanced machines, we can ensure our turnaround commitments, higher precision, and increased production volumes, all while maintaining the exceptional quality our clients expect. This investment underscores our commitment to leveraging optimal cutting-edge technology to meet the evolving needs of our customers and drive the future of additive manufacturing forward.”

As 3DPRINTUK makes this significant expansion of its MJF capacity, it has sought to build out a team that can respond to any breakdowns, reducing machine downtime and ensuring quality and consistency is maintained. 3DPRINTUK’s dedicated MJF maintenance team will supplement the existing maintenance team dedicated to its SLS machines.

“Having in-house engineers allows us to quickly address any technical issues, reducing reliance on external support and ensuring faster turnaround times,” Allen added. “This proactive approach not only mitigates downtime but also enhances machine longevity and performance, ensuring our customers receive a reliable, timely service with superior product quality.”