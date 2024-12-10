3E adds more Stratasys 3D printers as part of dedicated additive manufacturing centre plans

× Expand FDM F3300

Multiple Stratasys 3D printers are set to be installed by 3E EOS as part of the electro-optic systems manufacturer's plans to establish a dedicated additive manufacturing centre.

The addition of several Stratasys polymer FDM machines brings the Turkish manufacturer's machine fleet to ten systems including the F3300, Neo800, F900, F770, Origin One and SAF technologies, designed to support prototyping, tooling and production applications.

Andreas Langfeld, President of EMEA and APAC at Stratasys, said, “3E EOS is demonstrating a forward-thinking approach by strategically adopting additive manufacturing for applications where it offers clear advantages over traditional methods. By developing impactful use cases and integrating AM into their operations, they’ve recognised its potential to drive efficiency and innovation.”

3E EOS is expected to use the technology or produce critical components such as air ducts and fuel adapters for aircraft, cutting lead times by 30-45 days, and production costs by 40%. With the Stratasys F3300 specifically, a machine already used by the likes of Toyota, BAE Systems, and the US Department of Defence, the company believes it will see costs lowered by 20% for high-volume projects. According to a press release, the 3E EOS's use of AM is also said to be supporting its sustainability goals by reducing material waste and energy consumption.

"In a world where trends evolve rapidly, staying ahead of the market is not just an advantage—it’s a necessity," said Emir Ozdemir, Head of Market Development at 3E EOS. "Our continued partnership with Stratasys ensures we remain at the forefront of innovation, delivering cutting-edge solutions that exceed market demands.”

Earlier this week, Stratasys also announced it had been named the official 3D printing partner of NASCAR, with the auto racing company set to exclusively use its 3D printing technologies for the design and production of parts and tools, and also extended its partnership with Joe Gibbs Racing by another five years.