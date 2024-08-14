4D Medicine raises £3.4m to further biomaterial platform for 3D printed medical devices

× Expand 4D Biomaterials From 2022, 4D Biomaterials lumpectomy device with shape memory lattice

4D Medicine, the Nottingham-based company developing resorbable biomaterials for 3D printed medical devices, has secured 3.4 million GBP (4.4 million USD) in a Series A investment.

The funding round was backed by Oshen Holdings, DSW Ventures, SFC Capital, Boundary Capital and private investors, which are said to include several leading scientists and surgeons. The funding will be used to complete pre-clinical testing of its first product range and seek FDA clearance for entry into the US market.

Philip Smith, the company’s CEO, commented: “I would like to thank all our investors for their trust and support. Our success in continuing to raise investment despite the difficult market conditions over the last few years is testament to their belief in the company’s commercial potential and our world-class team. The funds will be used to complete the pre-clinical testing of our first medical device product range and our preparations for entry into the orthopaedic market”.

4D Medicine spun out of the Universities of Birmingham and Warwick in 2020 and is the parent company of two wholly owned subsidiaries, 4D Biomaterials and 4D Medical Devices. Its 4Degra material is a resorbable photocurable resin that is being used to develop 3D printed medical implants such as orthopaedic devices or soft tissue scaffolds. Preliminary testing has shown that the material gradually erodes as the body heals and is resorbed by normal metabolic processes as natural tissue grows back in its place. Compared to other resorbable biomaterials used for implants, 4Degra's gradual erosion negates the release of harmful and potential painful acidic by-products.

This latest raise brings 4D’s total investment to 5 million GBP, and the company is now preparing to raise Series B investment early next year. Jason Druker, Portfolio Manager at SFC Capital, which first invested in 4D four years ago, commended the “great progress” that has already made by the team, while Doug Quinn, Partner at DSW Ventures, commented that 4D’s platform “opens up new possibilities for implants and devices” and has already “attracted attention from large industry players including a potential acquirer.”

Didier Cowling, Partner at Oshen Holdings added: “The company is now poised to make a substantial impact in the bioresorbable medical device space. We believe that 4Degra is a real game-changer that is enabling 4D to develop novel bioresorbable medical devices with unique properties.”