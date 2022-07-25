ActivArmor expands partnership with Fusion3 to offer in-clinic custom 3D printed plastic cast fabrication across the United States

Fusion3 EDGE 3D printer

ActivArmor, a biomedical technology company, is expanding its distribution model through its partnership with US 3D printer manufacturer Fusion3, to bring hygienic, waterproof plastic custom cast fabrication directly into hospitals and clinic across the country.

The 3D printed casts by ActivArmor are sanitisable, which allowed patients to wash their hands during the COVID-19 pandemic. The casts are entirely custom, they are fitted to each patient using a body scan and there is the ability to expose post-surgical hardware or incisions.

The new phase of expansion represents ActivArmor seeking to decentralise production and offer a complete in-house, on-demand 3D fabrication capability to hospitals and orthopaedic clinics. A new integrated package of hardware and software, including Fusion3’s EDGE 3D printer which launched earlier this year, enables a physician to scan a patient’s injury, custom-design the cast and print it on-site in a matter of hours for a quick application to the patient.

“We chose Fusion3 as our partner because ease-of-use, consistency, speed and reliability are essential to the adoption of a new technology in the traditional casting space,” said Diana Hall, CEO of ActivArmor.

Chip Royce, CEO of Fusion3, remarks: “Fusion3 is excited to support ActivArmor in next phase of their expansion. The ActivArmor casts and splits are fantastic, semi-custom products that leverage the unique capabilities of our 3D printers: the ability to deliver a large, strong part quickly using engineering-grade materials, day in and day out, as part of a mission-critical application. We believe both medical providers and patients will find the ActivArmor in-house production solution to be a game-changer.”

ActivArmor orthoses are prescribed by doctors and therapists for injuries such as breaks, sprains, Carpal Tunnel Syndrome and Charcot Foot through its website and top orthopaedic clinics across the US.

